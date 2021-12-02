Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 60,595 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

