Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

