Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 469,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 499.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 241,886 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

