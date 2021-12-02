Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

