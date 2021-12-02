Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.23

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 232230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMYT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $618.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.