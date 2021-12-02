Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $252.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE:NPO traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 164,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $112.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

