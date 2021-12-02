Analysts Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 29,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

