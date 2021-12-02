Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $164.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $692.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

