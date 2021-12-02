Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

PXS stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.51.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

