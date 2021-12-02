Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

