Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.86 EPS

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.82. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $135.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

