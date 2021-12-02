Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock worth $11,218,134 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,371. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

