Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.