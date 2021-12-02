Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million.
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.