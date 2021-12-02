Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT at $164.00

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

