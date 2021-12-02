Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

