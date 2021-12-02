Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target at $24.00

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

NPCE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 56,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,458. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

