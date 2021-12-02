Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$153.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$125.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.66. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

