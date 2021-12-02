Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Price Target at SEK 235.22

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 235.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.