Analyzing Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

This table compares Bank of Communications and AO World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.72 $11.34 billion $4.37 3.34 AO World $2.17 billion 0.43 $23.16 million N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AO World.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AO World has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Communications and AO World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 AO World 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and AO World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 21.17% 10.59% 0.82% AO World N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Communications beats AO World on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products. It also provides logistics and transport services, and ancillary services. In addition, the company engages in the investment activities; and WEEE recycling activities. AO World plc sells its products through its websites and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.