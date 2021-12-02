Analyzing Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) and Its Rivals

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.74 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 31.49

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 280 1037 1574 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. rivals beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

