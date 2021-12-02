AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ uptick in year-over-year revenues and solid performances across two of its GBUs in first-quarter fiscal 2022 are impressive. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised fiscal 2022 revenue outlook is a plus. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is also impressive. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ fiscal first-quarter results were with better than expected. Over the past six months, it has outperformed its sector. Yet, continued softness in international markets and fall in VA revenues are concerning. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space are worrying. Overdependence on NanoKnife is also concerning. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $985.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

