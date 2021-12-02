AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE AU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 4,482,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

