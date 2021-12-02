Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $556.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.97, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

