ANON Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, ANON has traded 140.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $85,927.47 and approximately $354.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063298 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

