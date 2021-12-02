ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSS stock opened at $387.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

