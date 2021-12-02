Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 147.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 529,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ATRS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

