Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

