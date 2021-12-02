Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of AMEH opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.