Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

