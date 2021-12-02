Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

