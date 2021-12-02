Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

