APY.Finance (APY) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $338,439.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.21 or 0.07970321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,504.82 or 1.00231597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021310 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,034,439 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

