ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ArcBest stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. ArcBest has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

