ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.33 ($45.83).

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

