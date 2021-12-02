ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.33 ($45.83).

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

