Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 8.2%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 7,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -473.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after buying an additional 158,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 309,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

