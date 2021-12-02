Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.64

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 111946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Argan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Argan by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

