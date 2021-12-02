ArGo Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $60,065.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.