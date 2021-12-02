Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

