Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

ARHS opened at $8.77 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

