ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61.

