Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Shares of EUSA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.32. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,015. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

