Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $8.03 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.90. 571,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The company has a market cap of $862.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.