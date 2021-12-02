ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.79

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 24861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The firm has a market cap of $861.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

