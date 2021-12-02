Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Arteris has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

