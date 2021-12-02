Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 20754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

