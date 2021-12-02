Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashland's earnings and sales for the fiscal fourth quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.98. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

