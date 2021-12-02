Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Kelley Conte Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASPN opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.