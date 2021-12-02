Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and $9.94 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00236722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.