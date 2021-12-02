Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $249.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

