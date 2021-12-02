Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $63,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ALNY opened at $179.93 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.97 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.23.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $63,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALNY stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.97 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.
In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.