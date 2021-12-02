Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $63,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $179.93 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.97 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

