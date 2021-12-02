Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $164.94 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $164,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

